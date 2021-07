If you’re heading to Maui this summer or anytime in the near future, you might be wondering where to eat and drink. Here are some suggestions from our recent trip. My family and I stayed in the town of Kihei, so the list below will be a little Kihei-heavy. Also, you won’t find many upscale restaurants like Mama’s Fish House or Merriman’s below. We typically like to keep things pretty lowkey and chill on our travels, plus those restaurants need to be booked several weeks (if not months) in advance.