Michigan State

MHSAA Reports Record Attendance

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan High School Athletic Association spokesman Geoff Kimmerly told WVFN Radio Thursday of record attendance for the three day state tournament finals at Michigan State University last week end. The girls soccer, softball and boys baseball tournaments combined to draw 16,300 fans, 30 per cent more than the previous tournament two years ago and the best attendance ever for these events. A big boost came from Owosso, where the softball team played two games and won its first state title ever in any sport.

