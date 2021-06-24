Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Carlisle Signs On As Pacers’ Coach

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Longtime Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is returning to Indiana to coach the Pacers, the team that relaunched his head coaching career almost two decades ago. The 61-year-old NBA veteran confirmed the decision to The Associated Press, though the team hasn’t announced it. Carlisle will get a chance to make a quick fix with the same organization he led from 2003 to 2007 and took to the Eastern Conference finals in his first season with the team. He becomes the third Pacers coach in less than 12 months.

www.wilx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Coaching#Ap#The Associated Press#News 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Lakers, Wizards moving closer to Russell Westbrook trade?

The Los Angeles Lakers were clearly missing something this past season. Although being devastated by injuries obviously played a role in the premature conclusion to their season, so did having the wrong personnel. Fixing that requires giving up some players and adding different ones in their place. The first part...
NBANBA Analysis Network

The best trade Knicks could offer for Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns

For years, the New York Knicks were looking for anything to go their way in order for them to finally find success again and this NBA season, they struck gold! It had been 7 seasons prior to the start of the 2020-21 season since the Knicks were in the playoffs and they not only made the playoffs this season, they finished as the 4th best team in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors trade features Andrew Wiggins to New York

The New York Knicks finally have assets to move if they want to land another impact player. That should be the goal of the front office heading into the offseason after the team overachieved this year. The Golden State Warriors could be an intriguing trade partner because of the needs for both sides and Andrew Wiggins could be a player that a trade could be centered around.
NBAaudacy.com

What Rick Carlisle said about Luka Doncic after leaving for Pacers

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sure has a lot to say about his former organization on his way out the door to Indiana, where he'll be the Pacers' next coach after he reportedly agreed to a four-year deal on Thursday. In a conversation with Tim...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sam Cassell reportedly a top candidate for Wizards job — and that's bad news for Ben Simmons and Sixers

A lot of the talk in the wake of the Sixers' shocking second-round loss to the Hawks has revolved around Ben Simmons' poor run of play to finish out the season and his inability/unwillingness to shoot the basketball. In recent days, some of that anger has shifted to head coach Doc Rivers for not making the proper adjustments during Game 7, most noticeably with how he handled his rotations. Going 10 players deep in an elimination game is still difficult to comprehend.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

NBA superstar heading to Knicks, claims Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson is not exactly a personality that you would associate with the New York Knicks. Nevertheless, it is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers legend is extremely high on the Knicks as one of the brightest young teams in the NBA today. In the mind of the great Magic...
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Mavericks: Luka Doncic unbelievable as Slovenia defeats Venezuela

The Dallas Mavericks have four players striving to qualify their countries for the Olympics, including superstar Luka Doncic. The knockout round began on Saturday with each team needing to win two straight games to advance to Tokyo. Luka and Slovenia faced a tough Venezuelan squad in the Lithuanian tournament. The...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Hornets trade is focused on Gordon Hayward to Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were the surprise team in the NBA playoffs this season. They were able to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in a year where nobody expected much out of them. Now that they had that taste of success, the front office could look to add another star in hopes of getting to that next level.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy