Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Little Falls, NJ

Postal Service Introduces Yogi Berra Stamp

By Tim Staudt
WILX-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) - Yogi Berra once said, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.” Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that’s the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued today by the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp honoring the New York Yankees Hall of Famer and the man of endless philosophical musings was dedicated during a ceremony at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center in Little Falls, New Jersey. The stamp is now being sold at post offices nationwide.

www.wilx.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Falls, NJ
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#New York Yankees#U S Postal Service#Ap#The U S Postal Service#The New York Yankees Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy