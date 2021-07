PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — When the going gets tough, the tough get going is a phrase that has defined former South Point High School golf star Emilee Carey much of her life. Despite serious problems with her back, Carey has maintained her competitive desire and has been successful more often than not in doing so. Thanks to an assist from Tri-State Junior Golf Tour Director Jason VanDeusen, the sophomore student at Shawnee State University will return to the sport of golf for the 2021-22 academic year after taking a season off to focus on her studies and transition to college life.