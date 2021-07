Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed the system requirements for Windows 11, and well… most of can’t run the damn thing. Even some of the latest and greatest hardware was throwing up issues. Plus, even when you did get the hardware right, you quickly had to learn what the f*** a TPM 2.0 module was, or suddenly realised you weren’t using EUFI BIOS or secure boot. Of course, the hardest part was that Windows 11 would at least require an 8th generation Intel Core or a 2nd generation AMD Ryzen CPU. However, thankfully, Microsoft may back those requirements off at a later date.