Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano, Stellar & Shiba Inu – American Wrap 24 June

AUD/USD remains on the back foot at the start of the week. US Dollar Index edges higher toward 92.50 on Monday. The cautious market mood is helping the USD find demand. The AUD/USD pair closed the previous week in the negative territory and started to edge lower after fluctuating in a tight range during the Asian trading hours on Monday. As of writing, the pair was trading at a daily low of 0.7450, losing 0.45% on the day.