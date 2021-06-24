Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ferrari 296 GTB Is An 819 HP Hot-Vee Plugin Hybrid Italian Hell Raiser

By Brandon Hill
Hot Hardware
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re always excited when Ferrari releases a brand-new vehicle, and the 296 GTB is no exception. While Ferrari is not quite ready to make the complete transition to all-electric vehicles, the 296 GTB is the next best thing with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Sitting behind the passengers is a mid-mounted...

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plug In Hybrid#Hybrid Vehicle#Plugin#Hp#Italian#V12#Competizione#Tesla Model S Plaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
News Break
Ferrari
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid: 536 HP Combined From an Electrified V6

It's the most environmentally friendly Bentley to date, which...might not be all that tough. Bentley's second plug-in hybrid will be a version of the Flying Spur, which is being billed as its most environmentally friendly car yet and part of the brand's overall journey towards carbon neutrality. With a gasoline V6 hybrid powertrain, it promises plenty of horsepower (536, precisely) and to be the big, Bentley-shaped car you expect to be getting for the price tag, but with the added advantage of low emissions.
CarsCarscoops

‘Hybrid Charger’ System For BMW M2, M3, And M4 To Deliver Up To 1,000 HP

Infinitas, a German manufacturer of performance-focused BMW parts, has just announced its new ‘Hybrid Charger’ system for the S55B30 engine powering F8x series M3 and M4 models as well as the M2 Competition and M2 CS. The system consists of a combined compressor and biturbo charging, with the compressor connected...
CarsCarscoops

2022 Honda Civic Type R, Ferrari 296 GTB Vs Maserati MC20, Bugatti Chiron Vs F1 Car: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Just like VW’s original split-screen and bay window buses, the retro-look ID.Buzz will be available in passenger and commercial forms, and our spy photographers have just snapped the still-secret panel van variant. European sales of the ID.Buzz start in late 2022, with U.S dealers getting their supply the following year, though we hear the van version might not make the cut for North America.
CarsMySanAntonio

Ferrari Unveils Customization Tool for 296 GTB

Since its announcement, Ferrari’s 296 GTB has received accolades for its design and engineering — notably, the amount of power that comes from its V6 engine. It’s a substantial achievement for an automaker known for them, and the fact that it’s a plug-in hybrid adds a sense of environmental friendliness to the whole package. Not a bad combination, all things being equal.
CarsRoad & Track

The Flying Spur Hybrid Is a 536-HP Bentley Sedan With a V-6

First it was 12 cylinders. Arranged in a W, sure, but breathing through two turbos to produce 626 hp. Then came the Flying Spur V-8, with four liters of displacement providing 542 hp. Now, Bentley is betting that buyers will accept six cylinders so long as turbos and electric motors bridge the power deficit.
CarsCarscoops

Ex-Ferrari Design Boss Analyses And Restyles The New 296 GTB

The design of the new Ferrari 296 GTB has been well received for the most part, though our own comment section would suggest that not everyone is in love. How does a former Ferrari designer feel about it, though?. Frank Stephenson is turning his designer’s eye to the V6 hybrid...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Waste Time Playing With Ferrari's New 296 GTB Configurator

Ferrari has just revealed its new 296 GTB and it's a significant introduction. Much of that has to do with its powertrain, a 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 with electric assistance. As Ferrari's first V6 road car in nearly half a century, the Italian marque ensured that it engineered something special. Ferrari has released its online configurator for the new 296 GTB and, as you can imagine, there are endless ways to customize the new sports car. We decided to spec our own version of the hybrid to give you an idea of the possibilities, even if only a small percentage of consumers will ever be in the position to purchase one of these beauties.
Buying CarsCNET

Ford F-150 Lightning reservations crack over 100,000 hand-raisers

We're months away from the first Ford F-150 Lightning rolling down the assembly line, but the reservation list continues to grow. On Friday, Ford representative Mike Levine posted on Twitter confirming the electric pickup truck has over 100,000 reservations. In our last check of reservations Ford confirmed it had a...
Carsinsideevs.com

Alpine Renault R5 Hot Hatch Reportedly Coming In 2024 With 215 HP

Alpine, Renault’s revived sports car brand that has now been reinvented yet again to make sporty electric vehicles, will launch its first offering in 2024. It could be one of three vehicles, but according to a new report, it looks like it’s going to be a performance-oriented version of the upcoming Renault 5 hatchback.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar confidential: Maranello's true Ferrari, Audi's hot hatch seller and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Ferrari chats Dino namesakes, Audi talks hot hatch sales prognosis and much more. The new 296 GTB is Ferrari’s first V6 road car since the 1969 Dino 246, but the revival of the Dino name was never on the table, said commercial boss Enrico Galliera. “It’s true, there are some similarities – mainly the engine. But the Dino didn’t carry the Ferrari badge, because it was developed to attract new clients, to enter a new segment, and Ferrari accepted some compromises in terms of dimensions, space, performance and price.” The 296 GTB, he said, is a “true Ferrari” with far more power and different aspirations.
Carsinsideevs.com

Hot Polestar 2 Prototype With 476 HP Debuts At Goodwood

Remember that hot looking Polestar 2 that appeared to have lowered suspension and more aggressive details? Well, it just debuted at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed featuring components designed to make it even quicker and sportier. Polestar calls this an experimental vehicle, but nowhere in the press release does...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ferrari F8 Tributo Gets Widebody Treatment, 818 HP From Novitec

The Ferrari F8 Tributo rolls off the factory floor in Modena with a whopping 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8, and the ability to hit 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. It's pretty quick. But for the folks over at the German tuning shop Novitec, that isn't quick enough – nor is it wide enough.
CarsTop Speed

The Ferrari 296 GTB Isn’t Called Dino Because the Dino Wasn’t Up to Ferrari Standards

Ferrari didn’t want its first V-6 road car in five decades to carry a name that was rooted in compromise. Despite the Dino being called a Ferrari by, well, just about everyone, and being produced by Ferrari, it didn’t actually wear a Ferrari badge. In fact, the Dino name itself was created in Ferrari’s attempt create a low-cost sports car, ultimately opening the door to people a little less fortunate than those that could actually afford a real Ferrari. Ferrari produced several versions of the Dino like the V-6 206 GT, 246 GT, the 246 GTS, and there was even an eight-cylinder model, the 308 GT4. Be that as it may, the Dino is remembered as a V-6 Ferrari first and foremost, while the original plan for the Dino name to represent any car that didn’t have a V-12. The name itself was somewhat successful but was discontinued after 1976. Ferrari hasn’t used the Dino name since, although, it’s been highly speculated for years that the name would make a comeback. With the reveal of the Ferrari 296 GTB, we now know why it hasn’t and probably never will.

Comments / 0

Community Policy