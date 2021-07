After 15 years in business and 3,346 projects, SCJ Alliance President Jean Carr knows something she didn’t realize when the company began in 2006. “It doesn’t matter what the issue is, we’re going to figure out how to deal with it,” she says. “Back in the day, I might have hoped that certain challenges wouldn’t come up. Now I know that whatever happens, we’ve got the right team and the combination of people who can find the answer.”