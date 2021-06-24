~ George Harrison, musician, “All Things Must Pass”. Did you read last week’s Crescenta Valley Weekly? What about Weather in the Foothills? If so, it may have arrived wet. The weather forecast did not include accurate information. Thursday morning surprised all of us with a sudden and intense thunderstorm. There had been absolutely nothing from NOAA meteorologists just the day before about this thunderstorm. Apparently, they were as surprised as us common folks. All in all, .10 inches of unexpected rain fell! One last spring shower slipped in just under the wire; Sunday, June 20, was the first day of summer.