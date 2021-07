It's rarer than a hole-in-one. A lightning strike was captured over in San Antonio that almost has to be seen to be believed. There are some golf fanatics who are not intimidated at all by thunderstorms. As this video indicates, it may not be the best idea to be waiving around a steel rod during a thunderstorm. I'm sure I'm not the only one to go driving past a driving range during a thunderstorm and wonder why some of the people hitting off the tee aren't running for cover.