VSBLTY Files Final Prospectus in Respect of its Overnight Marketed Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "VSBLTY") (CSE: VSBY) today announced that it has filed a final short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units"). The Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 16,000,000 Units at a price of $0.50 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,000,000. The Offering is being conducted on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" basis in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (the "Agent") is acting as agent for the Offering.