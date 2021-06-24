Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Jose Altuve out of lineup for scheduled rest

By Chandler Rome
expressnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Though he’s riding one of the most prolific power streaks of his career, Jose Altuve received a routine rest day during Thursday's series opener against the Tigers. Manager Dusty Baker forecasted several off days for regulars during the Astros’ current streak of 20 consecutive games. Carlos Correa sat...

www.expressnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Carlos Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Detroit#Tigers#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Craig Kimbrel Trade Destinations

This Chicago Cubs will be selling at the MLB trade deadline. Yes, after 12 losses in 13 games, it was reported on Friday that the team's management had decided to start selling off pieces in order to retool/rebuild and get back into contention over the next few years. While Kris...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Explainer on what Orioles reliever had rubbed on him before pitching against Astros

Pitchers are under a microscope these days with fans and umpires alike looking for any kind of illegal substance they may be using to better grip the baseball. When Monday night's Astros broadcast caught someone in the Orioles bullpen wearing a rubber glove and appearing to rub something under reliever Hunter Harvey's arm as he was warming up, alarm bells went off for many.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Are Astros players ducking the All-Star Game to avoid fans?

Are four Houston Astros players ducking the All-Star Game to avoid potentially hostile treatment from the fans? It’s a case worth examining. The Astros lead the AL West and entered Saturday with the second-highest winning percentage in the American League. They had four players selected to the All-Star Game: Michael Brantley, Ryan Pressly, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. None of the four players will be going to Denver for the All-Star Game at Coors Field.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Smith: Astros' Jose Altuve shows again why he's a baseball Goliath

Why do you keep believing in the Astros — your Astros — when the rest of the baseball world loves to hate the Astros*, Aaron Judge taunts your team on national television like it’s high school all over again, and even participating in the All-Star Game becomes controversial and polarizing?
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees OF Aaron Judge’s troll job of Astros’ Jose Altuve gets blunt callout from Dusty Baker

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are on the verge of sweeping the Houston Astros in their ongoing three-game series in H-Town after the former defeated the latter in the first two contests. As if the series needed anything more to spice it all up, Judge seemed to troll Jose Altuve in the Astros during the Yankees’ 1-0 win in Game 2 on Saturday. That then drew an intriguing reaction from Houston manager Dusty Baker.
MLBNew York Post

Jose Altuve, Astros get last laugh on trolling Aaron Judge: ‘It’s a little hot’

The Astros didn’t let Aaron Judge’s troll of Jose Altuve go without a response— getting the last laugh in emphatic fashion. After hitting a walk-off home run to beat the Yankees 8-7 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, Altuve was the last one standing — with his shirt off, a scene he didn’t allow to happen when he hit another walk-off homer to sink the Yankees in the 2019 ALCS, which led many to speculate he was wearing a buzzer.
MLBSporting News

Astros' Jose Altuve goes bare-chested after icing Yankees with walk-off homer

Jose Altuve and the Astros had a cold-blooded response to Aaron Judge and the Yankees on Sunday. Altuve tattooed a walk-off three-run home run to cap a six-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving Houston an 8-7 win at Minute Maid Park. And while the comeback was tremendous from a Houston point of view, the celebration was even better.
MLBfangraphs.com

Jose Altuve Is Back To Being Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve had the worst season of his career in 2020, hitting .219/.268/.344 in 48 games for the Astros for a 77 wRC+ and a near-replacement 0.2 WAR. It didn’t keep Houston from making the playoffs — albeit in a 16-team format with the Astros finishing below .500 — but his annus horribilis was one of the reasons the team dropped to 14th in the majors in runs scored, their worst showing since 2016. As a franchise cornerstone, the organization’s longest-tenured player, and the target of still-mysterious buzzer allegations, he naturally absorbed quite a lot of the heat generated by the sign-stealing scandal. To many, it was a case of just deserts, a cheater watching his legacy fade before his eyes. But reality cares not for made-for-TV storylines. In 2021, Altuve — and by extension the Astros — is having a great year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy