Mexico: Banxico hikes benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe central bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced on Thursday that it hiked the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%. Investors were expecting Banxico to leave its policy rate unchanged at 4%. Market reaction. With the initial market reaction, the USD/MXN pair fell sharply and was last seen...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

