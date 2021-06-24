Cancel
Berthoud, CO

Court lets Berthoud man sue deputies who shot into his home

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berthoud man may sue the Larimer County sheriff's deputies who shot into his home while they were standing unannounced in the darkness, a federal judge has decided. The development comes two years after prosecutors dismissed criminal charges against Bret Alan Hanson for an encounter that began when officers responded to reports of Hanson screaming on his property and ended after a 50-minute standoff resulting in Hanson's arrest. What prompted Deputy Ethan Powers to open fire was his observation that Hanson was pointing a gun at him from Hanson's home.

