Every Look From Rick Owens Spring/Summer 2022

By Maya Layne
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhereas many Spring/Summer collections are emerging with a riotous bang after the long hard year we've had, Rick Owens is taking another approach. "This collection is about embracing hedonism because, of course, I had the chance to embrace all the hedonism I wanted to. I wouldn’t want this generation not to have that, but I feel like I want to be soft: I want people to take care of themselves, and not go too far, and consider responsibility. We can be hedonistic and indulge, but let’s try to keep it soft and nice," Owens said.

