Longmont, CO

Longmont Library and other areas of the city of Longmont have job openings

By Community Submission
Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Latest City of Longmont job openings as of 05/24/2021. NEW REGULAR POSITIONS: Applications are now being accepted for the following new regular positions (includes benefits). 20210164 Business Analyst–External Services. Salary Range: $5,796-$6,440/MO. Closes: 6/14/2021. 20210168 Graffiti Removal Specialist. Pay Range: $19.86-$22.07/HR. Open Until Filled. 20200170 Office Assistant. Pay Range: $16.38-$18.20/HR....

The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future.

Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Survey: Half of Longmont residents have ‘perfect’ life-work balance

One in two respondents for the Longmont Economic Development Partnership’s 2021 Workforce Perceptions Study said the city’s businesses and amenities offer “the perfect work/life balance.”. “The survey highlights the deep appreciation residents have for this community, and the active choice people make to live and work here,” LEDP CEO Jessica...
Longmont, CODaily Camera

Longmont affordable housing project on pace to be completed by March

Underneath a towering construction crane, hovering above downtown Longmont, work has steadily been progressing on 73 affordable housing units that will transform a former parking lot space into a multi-use neighborhood. Justin Lightfield, Boulder County Housing Authority housing development manager, said the roughly $30 million development, known as The Spoke...
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Brian Bagley: The truth about Longmont politics

Gordon Pedrow, Longmont’s former city manager, appeared before City Council on June 29. Mr. Pedrow’s appearance was precipitated by an email I had sent, pointing out that the anti-growth policies perpetuated by Pedrow are sure to result in Longmont’s housing costs to skyrocket. My email correctly pointed out that people of color, young families, single mothers, and Longmont’s elderly population will be most impacted by unaffordable housing, gentrification, and an overall cost of living increase. If adopted, Longmont will quickly become a haven for the rich, and the dream of cultural equity and fairness for all will be replaced with real estate equity for only the rich and established.
Longmont, CO50plusmarketplacenews.com

Longmont Celebrates 150th Anniversary!

In June, Longmont celebrated its 150th anniversary by planting a bur oak tree at Collyer Park, 600 Collyer St., one of three parks that go back to the city’s founding. The tree planting is sponsored by Longmont Power & Communications (LPC), the city’s electric utility. “Planting a tree is symbolic...
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Longmont growth; RTD feedback

I will push for zero growth, whether or not it’s achievable today. There has been continuing discussion of Longmont’s growth in the several days since I wrote to point out that we owe nothing to developers and that council should regard present residents as their sole customer. Subsequently having conversations with, and reading letters from, other residents and council members themselves convinces me of two things. The public has more concern with growth than council recognizes; and concomitantly, council has not effectively sold the public on its program that supposedly minimizes and then stops further growth.
Longmont, COColorado Daily

Longmont computer company posts layoff notice, 89 affected

A multinational computer-technology company with an office in Longmont has submitted a layoff notice to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. Computer Task Group Inc., which lists Amherst, N.Y., as its headquarters, submitted information indicating that 89 people would be laid off beginning Aug. 31. The information provided by CDLE did not give a reason for the layoffs, and a phone call to the company in Longmont was not returned.
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

PEARL aims to no longer be Longmont’s ‘best-kept secret’ for single parents

The new executive director at the faith-based nonprofit group PEARL — which provides gap assistance to single parents and helps them achieve self-sufficiency — no longer wants to be Longmont’s “best-kept secret.”. “PEARL is this little diamond in the desert and really the ‘best-kept secret’ in Longmont,” PEARL Executive Director...
Longmont, COThe Tribune

Meet the candidates for Longmont’s next public safety chief

The process for selecting Longmont’s next public safety chief is still underway. City Manager Harold Dominguez said the city is still working through background checks and meeting with local organizations. It plans to have a decision made in about two weeks. The four candidates still being evaluated for the position...
Longmont, CODaily Camera

Longmont likely to begin spraying for mosquitoes on Thursday

After mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus were detected in Greeley, Longmont likely will begin spraying for mosquitoes on Thursday night. Officials announced the plan in a news release Friday. It stated the spraying would happen in zones of the city where mosquitoes in traps exceed 150. The zones to be sprayed will be determined in a Sunday trapping event.
Longmont, COcoloradobusinessprofiles.com

STEM Charter School In Longmont

Flagstaff Academy is proud to be a STEM charter school in Longmont. It is in the St. Vrain School District, providing K-8 students with a strong foundation in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Classes are taught with an interdisciplinary approach, in an environment that encourages students to achieve their academic potential. The classrooms are welcoming places where students explore subjects, express ideas and create a lifelong love of learning. Students discover the arts and humanities through the STEM perspective and get hands on learning experience. Character development is important here, as well. Students learn to respect the individual, classroom, school, community and world. Call 303.651.7900 to schedule a personal visit to Flagstaff Academy. Find out why we say, “We love what we do!”
Longmont, CODaily Camera

Longmont has a history of a ‘wildly celebratory’ Fourth of July

With ground-shaking cannon booms capping an orchestra concert in the park, baseball games, three-legged races, carnival rides and a picnic spread of elk steaks, Longmont’s 150 years of Fourth of July celebrations have been as colorful as its firework display. The city’s celebration this year, still altered by the coronavirus...

