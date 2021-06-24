Longmont Library and other areas of the city of Longmont have job openings
Latest City of Longmont job openings as of 05/24/2021. NEW REGULAR POSITIONS: Applications are now being accepted for the following new regular positions (includes benefits). 20210164 Business Analyst–External Services. Salary Range: $5,796-$6,440/MO. Closes: 6/14/2021. 20210168 Graffiti Removal Specialist. Pay Range: $19.86-$22.07/HR. Open Until Filled. 20200170 Office Assistant. Pay Range: $16.38-$18.20/HR....www.longmontleader.com