Longmont Library and other areas of the city of Longmont have job openings

I will push for zero growth, whether or not it’s achievable today. There has been continuing discussion of Longmont’s growth in the several days since I wrote to point out that we owe nothing to developers and that council should regard present residents as their sole customer. Subsequently having conversations with, and reading letters from, other residents and council members themselves convinces me of two things. The public has more concern with growth than council recognizes; and concomitantly, council has not effectively sold the public on its program that supposedly minimizes and then stops further growth.