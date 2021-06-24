Northwest invests nine figures in annual budget

Northwest Missouri State University has its eyes on rebuilding in the wake of COVID-19 for the long-term future as it plans out spending, with some federal help. According to the university, its total budget expenditures for the 2021-2022 year, which begins July 1, will amount to $128.5 million. The costs are compiled on principles of affordability, accounting for employee cost-of-living increases, retirement concerns and strategic investments. A total of 246 full-time faculty will be on duty for the 2021-2022 academic year, which is a ratio of just more than 28 students per faculty member. Per the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. average is 18:1.