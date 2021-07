Apex Legends' Genesis Collection Event started today, introducing lots of new cosmetics as Collection Events often do. But more importantly, this one has put the old versions of the Kings Canyon and World's Edge battle royale maps back into rotation. That means: Skull Town and the train have returned. Between now and July 13th, you'll be able to drop into some of your old favourite drop zones that have since been pulverised in the new map layouts. I played a few games on World's Edge last night, and it felt very strange being back.