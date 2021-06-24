Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Shoe Designer Launches Parklyn Interiors to Create Beautiful, Livable Homes

By Brittany Nay
laduenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultitasker Danielle Kalish isn’t just a St. Louis shoe designer – she’s also an interior designer. The local mother of two and Caleres (formerly Brown Shoe) design director recently launched Parklyn Interiors. A mashup of her toddlers’ names – Parker, 2, and Dylan, 4 – Parklyn offers a mix of modern and traditional interiors with a twist, aiming to create beautiful, statement-making homes that are also cozy and livable.

www.laduenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Ladue, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Design Inspiration#Interior Designer#Caleres#Georgian Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy