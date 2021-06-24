St. Louis Shoe Designer Launches Parklyn Interiors to Create Beautiful, Livable Homes
Multitasker Danielle Kalish isn’t just a St. Louis shoe designer – she’s also an interior designer. The local mother of two and Caleres (formerly Brown Shoe) design director recently launched Parklyn Interiors. A mashup of her toddlers’ names – Parker, 2, and Dylan, 4 – Parklyn offers a mix of modern and traditional interiors with a twist, aiming to create beautiful, statement-making homes that are also cozy and livable.www.laduenews.com