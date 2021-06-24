Cancel
Congress & Courts

Judge Cited 'Wackiness' of Pleadings: Malpractice Suit Reinstated Against Hill Wallack

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey’s Appellate Division has reinstated a legal malpractice suit against Hill Wallack, stemming from a Delaware case where a judge remarked on the “wackiness” of the firm’s pleadings. The appeals court said a trial-court ruling dismissing the malpractice suit for lack of jurisdiction contained multiple errors.

www.law.com
