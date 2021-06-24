Judge Cited 'Wackiness' of Pleadings: Malpractice Suit Reinstated Against Hill Wallack

Police Sargent Van Buren used his patrol car’s computer to access a Georgia vehicle license database in order to find out an owner’s information associated with a specific license plate number. He took this action in exchange for a $5,000 bribe. Unfortunately, Van Buren was ensnared in an FBI sting operation which resulted in his being charged with a felony under the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (the CFAA). After a jury trial, he was convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. This seemingly routine fact pattern resulted in the Supreme Court’s review of the scope of the CFAA to resolve conflicting interpretations among the federal circuits. Van Buren v. United States, 141 S.Ct. 1648 (2021). At issue was whether Van Buren exceeded his “authorized access” as defined by the CFAA. In a 6 to 3 split decision among the justices, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s opinion found that the CFAA did not cover the misuse of computerized information if the person charged was otherwise authorized to access the data at issue.