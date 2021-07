When it comes to lipstick there has been one brand literally on everyone's lips for years, Bite Beauty, the cult, Stateside brand famed for its Lip Lab concept that allow you to create your own custom lipstick. But in the UK we haven't actually ever managed to slather it on our lips until now!! The cruelty-free and vegan brand, which originally launched in 2012 with just lipstick, is now available to shop in Boots and Feel Unique, with all the heroes of the range on offer, including the Upswing Full Volume Mascara and Changemaker Supercharged Foundation.