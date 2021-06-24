UAB: COVID’s highly contagious variants pose serious health threat even to those with immunity

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Higher transmission rates among the delta and lambda variants are infecting more people in parts of the world and here in the U.S. "The problem is that in several states and several counties the vaccine acceptance rate is very low and this is causing a lot of concern," Dr. Amira Roess, Global Health and Epidemiology Professor GMU said. "At this point it’s pretty clear that if you are unvaccinated and in an area where the vaccine rate is low then you will get the virus if you’re exposed to the delta variant and you’re not taking precautions," she said.