UAB: COVID’s highly contagious variants pose serious health threat even to those with immunity

By DONNA COPE ALABAMA NEWSCENTER
Dothan Eagle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the days grow warmer and sunnier, many Alabamians seem to have pushed away all concerns about COVID-19. However, the disease still lingers. Indeed, COVID-19’s most highly contagious forms – the Delta, Gamma and Beta variants – are in Alabama, said Dr. Paul Goepfert, professor in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases. As of June 22, UAB Hospital is treating seven patients for active COVID-19 infections, its smallest number of COVID-19-positive patients since March 22, 2020. Another 19 patients were admitted earlier for COVID-19 and, while not showing active infections, require in-hospital care.

