Baseball

Kopps named Golden Spikes Award finalist

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Kevin Kopps is one step closer to the college baseball's most prestigious honor. The Razorback pitcher is one of three finalists, along with Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, for the 43rd Golden Spikes Award, USA Baseball announced Thursday. As college baseball’s most dominant pitcher, Kopps finished...

