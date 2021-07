While many financial planning firms struggle with diversity, our RIA has found it to be a hidden strength. Based in Silicon Valley, Synergy Financial Group is owned by its CEO, the son of immigrants from Bangladesh. Its employees over the past 20 years — currently comprising a CFP, a client relationship manager and a paraplanner — have all been women. The diversity in our backgrounds and talents has led our multifamily office to grow at an average revenue growth rate of 26% year-over-year, drawing clients from all religions, cultures and backgrounds, from physicians from the Middle East and colonels in the U.S. Army to professional athletes from Compton.