Microsoft announced Windows 11 last week, and the new operating system is expected to arrive later this year. Windows 11 is going to bring heavy visual changes along with an array of new features and some deprecated ones. Microsoft said Windows 11 would start showing up in new PCs later this year, but also that existing PCs would start getting the upgrade around the same time. However, it’s starting to look like existing Windows 10 PCs will have to wait until 2022 to upgrade to Windows 11.