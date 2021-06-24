Cancel
$1 billion Wells Fargo advisor team leaves for RBC’s overseas expertise

By Cynthia Fernandez
Financial-Planning.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRBC Wealth Management added a five-person advisor team from Wells Fargo with $1 billion in client assets. In a statement, Joseph Seidler, a managing director of the Seidler Cattich Group, says RBC meets their needs for clients who live or own property overseas. “As part of RBC, one of the...

www.financial-planning.com
