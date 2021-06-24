$1 billion Wells Fargo advisor team leaves for RBC’s overseas expertise

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.