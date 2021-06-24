Cancel
How advisors are moving to protect clients from crypto crashes

By Lily Wolfson
Financial-Planning.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors generally believe that if an investor is not over-allocated in cryptocurrencies, the volatility of the asset class won’t cause too much financial harm. ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry sounded the alarm over cryptocurrencies this month, warning of the impending “mother of all crashes” shortly before Bitcoin’s dip beneath $30,000 June 22. Many advisors disagree on whether this volatility is a risk to investors. Regardless, advisors have strategies to protect their clients from more dire cryptocurrency crashes in the future.

