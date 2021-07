When is the last time you changed out the pillows on your bed? That's what I thought, odds are they probably need to be replaced. I've learned in my life that there are certain products you should spend more on than others. For me, spending extra money on a mattress and pillows is well worth the money. We depend on our beds and pillows to erase the worries of the day and help us get some much need time to reset. But how often are you supposed to change out those pillows that you love so much?