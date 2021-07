LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Federal agents have updated details of the fireworks stash that was discovered at a South L.A. home last week, now saying that 32,000 pounds of commercial grade fireworks and homemade explosives were found — much more than the 5,000 pounds originally reported by the LAPD.