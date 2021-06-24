Cancel
Happy WISC-TV 65th anniversary

By Site staff
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 24 marks WISC’s 65th anniversary. It was on this day in 1956 that the station signed on the air in Madison from a quonset hut on Raymond Road. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

