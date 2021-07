I thought it would be nice to have a little staycation with my parents for their anniversary. And I recently found out from a coworker that we have corporate rates even for leisure travel at some Four Seasons properties. The closest property to me was this one, The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, and they had a rate for about $330 all in. My parents and I have previously stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills last year, so we were excited to compare the two.