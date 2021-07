Tyler's fresh off the release of a new album—that'd be Call Me If You Get Lost—but he's keeping his standard uniform in play, albeit with a few new-record tweaks. He remains, without question, the sweater vest king of Hollywood, and his dedication to both calf-high white socks and season-offending headwear both continue to stand out. And every pair of shorts on earth would do well to be this length. New touches include some light luggage, advanced jewelry, and the key fob to what I'm betting is a sick vintage car in the lot. A great fit for the red carpet—especially because you get the sense this is what Tyler was wearing all day before he hit the show.