Harbor Club Ladies League holds April meeting

The Harbor Club Ladies League held its first post-Covid meeting in April at The Stables. Pastries and Coffee took the place of a luncheon to better observe social distancing. Co-President Maggie Bellville opened the meeting by welcoming members and guests. She then introduced speakers Ginger Reyser and Jim Pounds from the SAVE MY 44 Committee. They were there to explain what changes their group believes should be made to the current GDOT plans and all issues pertaining to this proposed development. He encouraged all members present to contact the County Commissioners to voice their individual concerns and opinions.