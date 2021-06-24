Rotary Week 16 winner announced

Dennis Stevens won a Bushnell Golf Range Finder, a $300 value, in the Rotary Week 16 raffle, sponsored by J.V. Dell P.C. The Rotary Club of Greene and Putnam Counties is a local service organization affiliated with the Rotary International organization. The Greene and Putnam Club supports many local projects, providing funding, leadership, and volunteers for charitable efforts. Funds raised by the Super Raffle provide the club with exceptional opportunities to positively impact a variety of local service projects. To learn more about the Greene and Putnam Club, comprised of local business and community leaders, please LIKE us on Facebook and visit www.GreenePutnamRotary.org. Pictured: