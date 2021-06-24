Cancel
“Wrath of Man”

By Livi Edmonson
lakeoconeebreeze.net
 18 days ago

“Wrath of Man”: a film we didn’t need, despite it being of decent quality. Starring Jason Statham who many may recognize from “The Fast & Furious” franchise, “Wrath of Man” is a remake of the French film, “Cash Truck” (2004) that follows a newly-hired security guard named “H” (Statham), who takes his co-workers’ cash truck heists to the next level. His co-workers are left shocked and intrigued by the mystery man as H uses his expertise and new job opportunity to settle the score with the ghosts of his past.

