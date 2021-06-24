Cancel
Georgia State

LOA student to represent Georgia in FBI Youth Leadership Program

By Lake Oconee Breeze
lakeoconeebreeze.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, Ga. — Hannah Heinen, a rising junior at Lake Oconee Academy, has been selected to attend the prestigious Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy Youth Leadership Program (YLP) in Quantico, Va., this summer. After an intensive application and interview process, 60 students from across the globe, representing 40 U.S. states and four countries, were chosen for this program. The program is overseen by a group of law enforcement instructors, and the training immerses the attendees in the topics of leadership, integrity, FBI operations, resiliency, and fitness.

