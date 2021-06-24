Cancel
NBA

POLL: Who Should be the Next Coach of the Dallas Mavericks?

By Johnny Thrash
102.3 The Bull
 17 days ago
With Rick Carlisle hitting the road and quickly finding a job with the Indiana Pacers, let’s see who our Mavs fans would like to see as their new head coach. ESPN reported earlier today that former head coach Rick Carlisle had taken a job with the Pacers, where he had served as both an assistant and head coach.

