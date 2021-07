Olivia Rodrigo isn’t budging… or at least, she never seems to for long. Although the teen singer does get tossed out of the top spot of either the album chart or songs chart on occasion, she invariably returns to conquer one or, as in the case of this week, both. Her “Good 4 U” continues its streak as a No. 1 song and is rejoined in chart dominance this week by her “Sour” album.