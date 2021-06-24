Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Expecting Another Daughter, and the Singer Has a Name He’s Set On

Billy Joel has been entertaining audiences as a solo artist for 50 years and gifted songs like "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl" to the canon. His second and now ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, became one of the world's most famous supermodels in the late '70s, before they got together, and is still acting, modeling, and running businesses today. While the famous couple called it quits in 1994, after nine years of marriage, they're forever linked by their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, who is following in her father's footsteps. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter, who has been releasing music professionally for 15 years, dropped her newest single a few months ago. To hear more about Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley's daughter, her music career, and her relationship with her successful parents, read on.