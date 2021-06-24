18 Essential Black-Owned Restaurants You Should Know in Boston

From fresh shucked oysters and goat-stuffed roti to the best Jollof rice in town. Despite a less-than-adventurous national reputation, Boston’s dining scene is truly fueled by its diversity. Boston’s Black-owned food scene, in particular, embodies the global diaspora, from stateside Southern and Creole cultures to Caribbean and Latin American nations to countries spanning the continent of Africa and beyond. And in just the last few years, a rising tide of new Black-owned restaurants have opened throughout Greater Boston, from an oyster bar to a soul-Asian fusion restaurant to a Parisian crepes cafe. Without further ado, we present this list of essential Black-owned restaurants in Boston. Go forth and stuff your faces, Boston.