Biden backs Portman-led deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden agreed to back the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan on Thursday morning. Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who was one of the main creators of the deal, stood beside the president as he addressed reporters.

The latest rendition of the proposal is a $579 billion investment, focusing on roads, broadband and other utilities. From a financial standpoint, the plan falls far short of Biden’s original plan, which would have cost well over $2 trillion.

“This is core infrastructure and no new income taxes, corporate or individual. And that was our goal, as Republicans and Democrats, to try to pull together and do something in a bipartisan way,” Portman said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. “So my hope is we can keep that group together and move forward on that basis.”

Despite being drawn up by Democrats and Republicans, and now being approved by President Biden, the infrastructure plan might not make it to the president’s desk. The bill has drawn ire from some in Congress, as many of the details inside the bill have been kept under wraps. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that the bill would not pass the House without another reconciliation bill that includes items that were cut from the initial infrastructure plan.

The state of Ohio is in desperate need of a core infrastructure overhaul, earning only a C- on its 2021 infrastructure report card, which is handed out for each state by the American Society of Civil Engineers. The grade puts them among the worst in the country, ranking 41st out of the 50 states.

For key areas that are being targeted in the infrastructure bill, Ohio scores even worse than its overall, getting a D+ or worse grade on its drinking water, hazardous waste, inland waterways, levees, roads, stormwater and public transit systems.