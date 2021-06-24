Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden backs Portman-led deal

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9pAt_0aea9cOl00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden agreed to back the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure plan on Thursday morning. Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who was one of the main creators of the deal, stood beside the president as he addressed reporters.

The latest rendition of the proposal is a $579 billion investment, focusing on roads, broadband and other utilities. From a financial standpoint, the plan falls far short of Biden’s original plan, which would have cost well over $2 trillion.

“This is core infrastructure and no new income taxes, corporate or individual. And that was our goal, as Republicans and Democrats, to try to pull together and do something in a bipartisan way,” Portman said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday. “So my hope is we can keep that group together and move forward on that basis.”

Despite being drawn up by Democrats and Republicans, and now being approved by President Biden, the infrastructure plan might not make it to the president’s desk. The bill has drawn ire from some in Congress, as many of the details inside the bill have been kept under wraps. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that the bill would not pass the House without another reconciliation bill that includes items that were cut from the initial infrastructure plan.

The state of Ohio is in desperate need of a core infrastructure overhaul, earning only a C- on its 2021 infrastructure report card, which is handed out for each state by the American Society of Civil Engineers. The grade puts them among the worst in the country, ranking 41st out of the 50 states.

For key areas that are being targeted in the infrastructure bill, Ohio scores even worse than its overall, getting a D+ or worse grade on its drinking water, hazardous waste, inland waterways, levees, roads, stormwater and public transit systems.

Comments / 0

The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
2K+
Followers
179
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Republicans#Democrats#Cnbc#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Cuba crisis

White House efforts to avoid dealing with the Cuba issue have blown up amid protests on the island, congressional backlash and political pressure from the South Florida Cuban community. Why it matters: Joe Biden's performance in South Florida during the 2020 election explains his wariness — he was crushed by...
Charlottesville, VAPosted by
POLITICO

Trump on Jan. 6 insurrection: 'These were great people'

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday widely praised those who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection at the Capitol, repeatedly using the word “love” to describe the tone of the event. Echoing his rhetoric about the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Trump said, “These were...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Pro-Biden super PAC warns voters can't name his accomplishments as midterms loom

A super PAC supporting President Biden warns that Democrats could face defeat in the 2022 midterm elections if they don't campaign more "aggressively" on Biden's policies. A June strategy memo from Unite the Country, obtained by Politico, raised serious concerns that voters are virtually clueless about the successes so far under the Biden Administration. Democrats need to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that Biden signed into law in March and do a better job selling the two infrastructure plans that Biden is currently trying to usher through Congress, the group says.
POTUSNewsweek

Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden at CPAC, Says GOP 'Don't Want Your Benefits' and 'Welfare'

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert took on President Joe Biden's coronavirus pandemic policies at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. "We're here to tell the government we don't want your benefits, we don't want your welfare. Don't come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchi, you leave us the hell alone," Boebert told the CPAC crowd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy