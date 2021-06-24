Cancel
Today is the 176th day of 2021 and the sixth day of summer. TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, Virginia became the 10th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. In 1876, Lt. Col. George Custer and 263 soldiers under his command were killed by Cheyenne and Sioux fighters in the Battle of the Little Bighorn.

