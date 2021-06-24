Dee Snider Releases ‘Time To Choose’ Track and Video off Upcoming Album ‘Leave A Scar’

Colorado roots-rock-americana artist Erik Lunde is teasing his upcoming album Water From The Stone with the release of the lead single “Long Time Overdue” on July 16th. A song of many layers, “Long time Overdue” pays tribute to the Colorado “band of brothers” that helped Lunde create this album, speaks to the truth of the creative process behind Water From The Stone, and touches on the feeling of longing that many people experienced during the pandemic. “I'm really stoked to release “Long Time Overdue” as the lead single from my upcoming full-length album release Water From The Stone because finishing this album really was like trying to get water from a stone - and in my mind, it's a record release that is a long time overdue,” says Lunde. “Since the pandemic is ending, there are a lot of things that are a long time overdue, like family reunions, long-distance relationships, seeing your mother or father in a nursing home. I think this song - both the lyric and the keening, yearning almost desperate energy of the performance - really taps into that feeling we all feel now.”