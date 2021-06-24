Cancel
Dee Snider Releases ‘Time To Choose’ Track and Video off Upcoming Album ‘Leave A Scar’

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Dee Snider has dropped “Time To Choose,” the second track off his upcoming fifth album, Leave A Scar, which will be released in July through Napalm Records. Produced by Jamey Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, Leave A Scar puts Snider front and center, with big support from the vocal performance of Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher.

Dee Snider
Comments / 1

