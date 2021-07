The east, northbound lane of Duff Avenue from Seventh to Ninth streets will close on Tuesday, July 13, weather permitting. The City of Ames has contracted with All Star Concrete and their sub-contractor, Cooper & Sons, for reconstruction of East Eighth Street from Duff to Carroll avenues. All Star Concrete will be removing and replacing pavement adjacent to Duff Avenue beginning on Tuesday July 13. This will require the temporary Duff Avenue lane closure for two to three days.