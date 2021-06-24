Birdcage opens and flies back into theaters

A good laugh is sometimes the best medicine for a weary soul. Our day to day schedules cause stress. Our past, current situation, and future situations which haven’t occurred yet, cause many people stress. We live in a world fueled by stress, division, and constant competition with the next guy or gal. Rather than being honest and patient with each other to find a common ground for a connection, we cause more stress, maladies, and ludicrous situations because we fear rejection and judgment. The message of our shared humanity and importance of working through our differences, may it be lifestyles or mindsets, is at the forefront of the award-winning comedy, “The Birdcage” (1996).