Winchester, KY

I love my America

By Winchester Sun
Winchester Sun
 18 days ago

Everyone loves a birthday party and America is getting ready to celebrate its 245th birthday. Each American will celebrate in different ways as they do each year. I have a feeling the first celebrations included lots of prayer for this wonderful land called America. I sure hope this year we include prayer for our country and one another on the Fourth of July, the day we celebrate our Independence Day, and this prayer is often repeated throughout the year.

