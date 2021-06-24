Top 10 Summer Beers according to Tavour users

For us at Gear Patrol, beer has always been a conduit to gather. But over the past 16-or-so odd months, that has been difficult to do. In celebration of things opening up and it finally being safe to gather with friends again, we wanted to mark this occasion (and this summer) with a Gear Patrol first. When Burial Beer from Asheville, North Carolina called us early this year about brewing the very first Gear Patrol beer, we were eager to say it was something we had been thinking about for a long time — we just needed a friend to say: "Hey, let’s do this together."