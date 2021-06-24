Top 10 Summer Beers according to Tavour users
The app-based craft beer shipping powerhouse Tavour has been busy cataloging their impressive virtual bottleshop collection that makes regional sought after beers available across the country. Similar to apps like Untappd, the Tavour app promotes rating and reviewing their ever changing selection and uses those scores to determine which beers they will carry. Each week Tavour has been highlighting top rated beers, trends and themes and this week has drilled down on their Top 10 highest rated summer beers.newschoolbeer.com