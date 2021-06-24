Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Top 10 Summer Beers according to Tavour users

By Ezra Johnson-Greenough
newschoolbeer.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe app-based craft beer shipping powerhouse Tavour has been busy cataloging their impressive virtual bottleshop collection that makes regional sought after beers available across the country. Similar to apps like Untappd, the Tavour app promotes rating and reviewing their ever changing selection and uses those scores to determine which beers they will carry. Each week Tavour has been highlighting top rated beers, trends and themes and this week has drilled down on their Top 10 highest rated summer beers.

newschoolbeer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Booze#Begging#Food Drink#Summer Beers#Cascade Hops#Ruby Red Grapefruit#Instagram#Energy City Brewing#Energycitybrewing#Tavour Energy City#Aloha Sunrise Sorbet Ipa#Fruited Sour#Citra Hops#Goliath Brewing Co#Topplingbrews#Pale Ale#Beeradvocate#Great Notion Brewing#Greatnotion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Technology
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Northampton, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Beer Nut: Craft beer should rebound this year

It’s no surprise that last year was a down year for craft beer pretty much across the board. It was a down year for almost everything. Yet there were some hopeful signs among the rubble caused by the global pandemic. So let’s look at those and make some guesses about what this year and beyond might bring.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Here are the best Lehigh Valley summer beers of 2021

Back in May, I spotted a few beer stories proposing the best brews of summer. For me, that was waaaaaay too soon in this sunny season. As of early June, I was still tugging on my pandemic face-covering while trying to maneuver a sip or two. Do I fold the mask down from the bridge of my nose, or do I pull the mask up from under the chin to clear my lower lip? Thankfully, this is not a thing ...
New York City, NYGear Patrol

The First Gear Patrol Beer Is the Perfect Accompaniment for Your Summer Hangs

For us at Gear Patrol, beer has always been a conduit to gather. But over the past 16-or-so odd months, that has been difficult to do. In celebration of things opening up and it finally being safe to gather with friends again, we wanted to mark this occasion (and this summer) with a Gear Patrol first. When Burial Beer from Asheville, North Carolina called us early this year about brewing the very first Gear Patrol beer, we were eager to say it was something we had been thinking about for a long time — we just needed a friend to say: "Hey, let’s do this together."
Brooklyn, NYgetitforless.info

Brooklyn Summer Wine Beer & Spirits Fest

Brooklyn Summer Fest is a perfect opportunity for guests to meet and hang out with friends and enjoy the libation of their choice. Summer Fest is your all access pass to emerging and renowned breweries, wineries and spirits from around the corner to across the globe. Guests will enjoy samples for the entire evening paired with live entertainment, food and interactive games.
Seattle, WAwashingtonbeerblog.com

PNA Summer Beer Passport program. Drink beer, win stuff

The beer festivals organized and operated by Seattle’s Phinney Neighborhood Association (PNA) are among the longest-running beer events in the city. The pandemic interrupted a very long run of annual beer events, like the PNA Summer Beer Taste. In what should be the PNA’s last beer taste pivot, in the...
DrinksPosted by
EatThis

These Are the Top 5 Summer Craft Beers, New Data Says

A lot of craft beer lovers love a good suggestion for a new one to try almost as much as they appreciate the act of sipping a brew itself. An app that sells beer from over 600 independent breweries has tallied its users' reviews to reveal what are currently the top craft beers in the country, according to the app's customers.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

The Top 10 Beers of 2021

Beer o’clock? You don’t have to tell us twice. With summer upon us, we’re ready to dive into our third annual Top 10 Beers of the Year list, a look back at the best brews that hit the market in the last 12-ish months. (See also our 2020 and 2019 lists.)
Drinksatlanticcityweekly.com

Sweet and sour beers are the perfect summer treats

Innovation in the drinks industry has brought about some strange concoctions, and the beer sector is leading a big charge in that respect. Lots of sweet and sour libations appear on brewery menus lately. For example, the realm of stout floats, ice cream and beer have hit a new arrangement....
Atlanta, GAAtlanta Magazine

6 Atlanta beers to have at your next summer cookout

The OG hazy beer, hefeweizens have been delighting palates for centuries with notes of banana and clove. The German wheat beer gets its characteristic cloudy appearance from suspended yeast. The local option: Light, refreshing Queen’s Weiss from Arches Brewing in Hapeville. Pair with: Seafood, Thai, Indian. Invented in the Czech...
Drinkswinemag.com

More than Mugs: A User’s Guide to Beer Glasses

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Beer deserves better than the shaker pint glass. A bar and taproom staple,...
Posted by
Mens Journal

Recent Study Ranks the Top 5 Beer Cities in America

Want to know the best cities in America to slam a cerveza? A recent study by Clever, a real estate data research firm, tallied towns for the top locations to settle down and tap some suds. After some data-driven research and probably a couple of pints, they came up with their list of the top beer cities in the U.S.
DrinksPosted by
FanSided

All-American beers that need to be part of summer gatherings

As all things red, white and blue join the table, these All-American beers need to be stocked in the cooler. While summer gatherings can be filled with tasty treats, summer beverages need to be part of the equation. Have you made that all important beer run yet?. When thinking about...
Columbia, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

These five local beers in Columbia will satisfy your summer thirst

During this summer swing, beer drinkers search out light, refreshing offerings that won't sacrifice any of the full-flavored appeal they appreciate in other seasons. A rich Columbia brewery scene has them covered. In stores and on tap, local outfits deliver a number of choices to satisfy summer thirst. Here are just five of the choices that are ready and willing to accentuate the season:
Drinkswinemag.com

Polkura 2018 Secano Dry Farmed Syrah (Marchigue)

A dark color and bold aromas of blackberry, dark plum and chocolaty oak border on heady but coalesce and settle with airing. This dry-farmed Syrah from the western edge of the Colchagua Valley is the type of wine that varies greatly by vintage, and this excellent 2018 is at its best. Purity, focus and deep black fruit flavors support a balanced mouthfeel and length on the finish. Drink through 2030. Michael Schachner.
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

East Brother Beer launches two summer brews

If you’ve got the backyard, they’ve got the beer, according to Richmond’s East Brother Beer Co., which has unveiled two new summer releases, the Pre-Prohibition Lager and Double IPA. “So whether you spend your summer next to a grill, lost in the wilderness or floating down a river, these are...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Peticolas Brewing leans into cocktail beers with new Top Shelf margarita brew

There’s a not-so-subtle difference between a beer that features flavors associated with a certain cocktail, and a craft brew that genuinely tastes like the drink its modeled after. When it came to developing its latest cocktail beer, the margarita-inspired Top Shelf, Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas carefully considered the finer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy