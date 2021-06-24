Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

2021 Summer Recreation Program Session II Registration

By Martin Fernandez Jr
Cover picture for the articleThe City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department will accept Summer Recreation session II registration beginning Monday, June 28, and will continue until all spots are filled. Activities such as arts & crafts, science projects, team building events, field trips, and various other fun games and activities will be offered to all program participants. Session II will take place from July 6 – 30, at the following locations:

