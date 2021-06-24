Fairfield University Athletics: A Year In Review

Baseball (39-5) If you haven’t heard about the baseball team, have you been living under a rock!? The Stags made a glorious run into the regional round of the college baseball playoffs, where they faced off against powerhouse teams like the University of Texas and Arizona State. Although they could not nab the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship from Rider University, they set historic records throughout the entire season; their record-shattering 29 game win streak at the beginning of the season showed that the Stags were one of the best squads in the nation.